Galliford Try wins Carnegie prize

The new Carnegie School of Sport has been designed by Sheppard Robson

The £45m project will create a new home for the Carnegie School of Sport, including classrooms, laboratories, studios and a 60-metre covered sprint track on the roof with an environmental chamber to mimic different altitudes and environments.

The building has been designed by architect Sheppard Robson. Leeds City Council granted planning permission in May.

Cliff Wheatley, managing director for Galliford Try North East and Yorkshire, said: “We have a proven track record in providing high-quality buildings for higher education and we look forward to working with the university to ensure that their students and staff have the world-class sports science facilities they demand.”

Sheppard Robson partner Alex Solk said: “It has been a fantastic journey working with the university and their School of Sport to design a facility to match their reputation in this field, and enable their future growth and innovation. The challenges of the site and context have driven us to design a striking built form that expresses the use within.”