Galliford Try to monitor Devon and Cornwall rivers

A river somewhere in Cornwall. Or maybe Devon.

Galliford Try’s water technologies business has been awarded Phase 1 of South West Water’s (SWW) continuous water quality monitoring (CWQM) programme.

The project will use SWW’s Tier 2 delivery capability, led by Galliford Try, to install 86 samplers – devices that automatically collect water samples – across a range of wastewater assets in Devon and Cornwall.

The initiative is designed to track water quality, as required by Section 82 of the Environment Act. The monitoring is both upstream and downstream of storm overflows and sewage treatment works. Parameters such as dissolved oxygen, temperature, pH, turbidity, and ammonia will be measured, with data to be published in 2030 for transparency.

The programme will be delivered by the Galliford Try Water Technologies team, part of the broader asset management offering in Galliford Try’s Environment division, deploying sensors supplied by RS Hydro, 3D scanning technology and geographic information system (GIS) integration to support site selection, planning, and installation.

Wayne Hickling, managing director of Galliford Try’s asset management division, said: “This project represents a significant step forward in supporting the UK’s environmental goals under the Environment Act. It showcases the strength of our Water Technology team and our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and delivering sustainable solutions that protect and enhance our water environment.”

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