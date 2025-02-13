Galliford Try wins £63m accommodation contract at RAF Digby

Galliford Try will erect four SLA blocks for junior ranks

Galliford Try will erect four single living accommodation (SLA) blocks for junior ranks, with associated ancillary facilities and car parking. Each building will have 69 individual bedrooms over three floors to accommodate RAF Digby personnel.

The buildings have been designed to be as carbon efficient as possible as part of the wider government push towards net zero. As well as photovoltaic panels and air source heat pumps, other energy efficiency measures include provision for a system to recover heat from the waste water in the showers, temperature-controlled heating zones, energy efficient LED lighting and electric car charging points.

Defence Infrastructure Organisation principal project manager John Weatherby said: “It’s fantastic to have reached this important milestone in our goal to transform the accommodation provision at RAF Digby with some high-quality new rooms for junior ranks serving at the station. We look forward to working with Galliford Try on the designs as we prepare for the start of construction in the coming months.”

RAF Digby station commander Wing Commander Neil Hallett said: “This is an eagerly anticipated announcement welcomed by the Service men and women stationed here. Having modern single living accommodation will significantly improve the lived experience and there is buzz of excitement across the station following this contract award.”

Galliford Try chief executive Bill Hocking said: “We have a strong track record in providing this type of facility to the Armed Forces and look forward to ensuring the personnel receive the high-quality, modern living quarters they deserve.”

