Gammon lands $5.7bn Hong Kong contract

Gammon is currently building a 370m-long underwater tunnel on the scheme

The worth HK$5.67bn (£594m) contract for the Highways Department’s Central Kowloon Route Works include the construction of tunnel ventilation and administration buildings as well as the delivery of mechanical and electrical works.

The Central Kowloon Route is a 4.7km dual three-lane road designed to enhance connectivity between the East and West Kowloon districts whilst relieving congestion.

Gammon is also constructing the Kai Tak West section of the Central Kowloon Route, which includes underwater and cut-and-cover tunnels, as well as roads.

Thomas Ho, chief Executive of Gammon, said: “We are delighted to be working with the government’s Highways Department again on this vital piece of infrastructure for Hong Kong. Our experience and expertise in delivering complex mechanical and electrical works continues to grow, and we look forward to further strengthening our reputation through the safe and efficient execution of this contract.”

