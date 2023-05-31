Gammon lands hefty Hong Kong contract

CGI of the completed project

The contract is for Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company, a wholly owned ‘innovation and technology’ company owned by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government.

The new building will provide office space, a data services platform, multi- purpose hall and ancillary facilities, as well as improvements to the adjacent Cyberport waterfront park.

Gammon will be using its new G-Twin digital tool to monitor work progress, streamline workflows and collect and analyse data from various sources. The digital-twin technology is expected to support faster decision-making throughout the project’s delivery, said Gammon.

Gammon chief executive Kevin O’Brien said: “We are delighted that Cyberport has once again selected Gammon to work with them on this expansion project. The contract follows on from our design and construction of the foundation and excavation works, and this latest award will see us deliver a complete end-to-end construction partnership.

“We look forward to participating in this important initiative which seeks to attract more quality innovation and technology companies and start-ups to establish their businesses at Cyberport.”

Main construction works will commence later this year with completion expected by 2025. At construction peak, the project will employ a workforce of more than 1,000 people.

