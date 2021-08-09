GAP completes two-year HVO trial

For two years, GAP has been carrying out a trial on the use of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) instead of diesel at its 4hire depot on Jersey in the Channel Islands.

GAP used HVO on all of its hire equipment and commercial vehicles on the island, burning more than 40,000 litres of HVO fuel in the process.

Mark Anderson, managing director north, said: “Following the trial, GAP is pleased to re-confirm that Green D+ HVO fuel can be used to top up all our hire diesel equipment. HVO is fully compatible with all existing equipment meaning using this fuel alternative is an easy switch. There is no need to clean the fuel tanks prior to switching, customers can just refill their tanks with HVO and continue operations with no damage to any machinery.”

While HVO is presently taxed at the same rate as standard diesel, use of the biofuel is gaining ground across the construction and plant hire industries in the hope that when the red diesel rebate is scrapped next year, the Treasury might introduce a financial incentive for non-fossil fuel alternatives.

Mark Anderson said: “From 1st April 2022, the construction industry, including hire companies, can no longer use, top up or supply subsidised red diesel or red HVO. Currently, HVO is going to be taxed the same as white diesel following the red diesel/HVO subsidy removal for construction. However, there is growing support to subsidise the use of HVO and GAP remains at the forefront of these discussions.”

