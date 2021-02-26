GAP Hire and Scottish Water sign four-year deal

The new contract covers both managed operated service and self-drive plant hire services, with potential for an additional four-year extension.

GAP and Scottish Water have worked together for over 14 years since the first contract award in 2006 for the provision of plant, tools and equipment hire.

Although a UK-wide company, GAP’s roots are in Scotland and it has invested over £104m in hire equipment for its Scottish depots in the past five years. It holds 25 acres of equipment storage across Scotland.

Managing director Iain Anderson said: “We are absolutely delighted to be re-appointed by Scottish Water and very much look forward to further strengthening our relationship.

“Since being founded in 1969 in Glasgow by our father, Gordon Anderson, GAP has remained a family owned and run business. This independent ownership provides significantly attractive benefits to our customers such as flexibility and efficiency through short decision-making lines, an ability to quickly adapt to any changes and an ability to maintain a long-term planning horizon.

“Due to this, GAP has formed a truly innovative partnership with Scottish Water and its partners and has built up a trusted relationship.”

He added: “Thanks to the long-standing relationship GAP has developed with Scottish Water, we have been able to offer career and development opportunities through Modern Apprenticeships to over 140 people in Scotland – something which is very important to GAP and we are very proud of. A significant proportion of their workload, an estimated 25% of their time, is spent supporting Scottish Water and its partners.”

