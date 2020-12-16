GAP moves Cornish depot

GAP's new Bodmin depot

The plan and tool hire company’s new Bodmin depot is on the site of a former Marconi radio station, by the A30, near Lanivet.

Property manager Gavin Smith said: “To ensure that GAP has the most suitable location and resources available, the refurbishment of the Bodmin location has included demolishing redundant buildings, converting an old workshop with new offices attached, and pouring 1.5 acres of concrete creating a first-class depot to service the whole of the southwest of Cornwall.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk