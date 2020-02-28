GAP moves into tanker services

Cab and chassis by Volvo, bodywork by GK&N

Tanker Services becomes the 10th specialist division within GAP Hire Solutions, offering emptying and cleaning options for septic and wastewater tanks and cesspits.

GAP has placed an order for eighteen 26-tonne liquid waste tankers for the new division, at a cost of about £120,000 each.

GAP’s fleet of welfare tankers – ranging from 4x4 vehicles and 3.5-tonne vans up to the 26-tonne trucks – can empty, clean and sanitise toilets, welfare vans and welfare units – mobile or static – when required, whether the equipment has been hired from GAP or not.

GAP’s directors recently decided to increase the fleet of 26-tonne liquid waste tankers from half a dozen to 80 to build upon GAP’s already established in-house tanker services to step up the scale of the operation

GAP head of procurement Ken Stewart said: “Following on from our initial order of six which have all been delivered as of January, Volvo will be providing the cab/chassis at the rate of one per month. The bodywork will be undertaken by GK&N Services Ltd of Huddersfield who will supply and fit a 3,200-gallon vacuum tank (to hold clean and foul water) to the cab/chassis. This is a significant investment amounting to in excess of £2m for these 18 units.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk