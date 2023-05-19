GCCA launches sustainability innovation challenge

The Innovandi Open Challenge is intended to bring together technology start-ups with the industry’s leading cement and concrete producers to find new ways to cut carbon emissions.

In April the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) issued an invitation for small innovators to apply to the scheme. Applications were received from all over the world.

A shortlist of the most promising and deployable technologies will now be drawn up by the GCCA and its member companies. Those ultimately accepted for this year’s Innovandi Open Challenge will gain access to industry plants, labs, key networks and the expertise and infrastructure of the GCCA’s 40 members from around the world.

Shortlisted firms will also receive guidance from the GCCA and its members to help them with the development of new technology and business strategies.

This is the second year the Innovandi Open Challenge has been running. The first programme, which launched in 2021 and which primarily focused on carbon capture and utilisation, has already seen two projects go to pilot stage.

Claude Loréa, GCCA cement director and innovation lead said: “To receive more than 70 quality applications from start-ups for this year’s Innovandi Open Challenge is hugely encouraging and shows what level of interest and work is being done to help drive climate action, with applications received from every region of the world.

“The focus of this year’s programme – low carbon concrete – is technically challenging and will require innovation and expertise to succeed. Our vital industry needs products which are affordable, scalable, and easily adopted. We look forward to sifting through the applications with our member companies and working with those who are selected.”

The GCCA membership claims to account for 80% of global cement production capacity outside China as well as some Chinese manufacturers. Member companies have committed to reducing and ultimately eliminating CO 2 emissions in concrete through implementation of the GCCA’s Concrete Future 2050 net zero roadmap.

