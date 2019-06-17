GDL expands its fleet

Scotland-based GDL had brought in the new Wirtgen WR240i stabilisation mixer with an integrated binder spreader from Streumaster, mounted on a customised Hydrema chassis. GDL said that the addition to the fleet allows it to offer increased and significant capacity within the soil stabilisation market.

It added that the Hydrema spreader design is the direct result of collaboration with the manufacturer to create a bespoke solution that is suited to GDL’s application.

The team at GDL also has a long association with the Wirtgen Group having operated its stabilisation mixers, spreaders and rollers for over a decade

Richard Allsopp, operations director for Wirtgen, said: “Working together with the team at GDL allows us to focus on their experience in order to develop machines that deliver their technical knowledge and expertise on the ground in live projects for their clients. Our collaboration gives us a competitive edge and is driving the successful use of soil stabilisation techniques on a wide range of projects in the UK.”

GDL managing director Kevin Mackenzie said: “As we look ahead to major infrastructure projects such as HS2, we need to ensure that we can provide the most up-to-date modern plant in order to effectively manage the requirements of these types of complex strategic projects. This includes new machines that can maximise our capacity while featuring the latest safety features such as 360° cameras and hi-visibility handrails.”

He added: “As environmental regulations continue to swing in our favour, forcing greater consideration to be given to the maximum reuse of material on site, we envisage that soil stabilisation will be a mainstream consideration for any UK earthworks project.”