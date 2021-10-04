Gender pay gap widens at Laing O’Rourke

Using the UK government’s reporting criteria, the 2020 gender pay gap report from Laing O’Rourke’s European operations shows that in April 2020, women’s median hourly pay was 17.6% lower than men’s, compared to 6.9% in 2019.

Female mean hourly pay was 13.6% lower than men’s, compared to 7.8% in 2019.

The company attributed the increase in its gender pay gap to “demographic changes to the composition of the company’s directly-employed construction workforce (which is predominantly male) and the impacts of Covid on earnings among salaried staff”.

The data were taken in April 2020, a month in which all employees on the monthly payroll experienced a temporary salary reduction of 20% to 30%, depending on seniority. This reduced the monthly hourly rates for both men and women. At the same time, weekly paid workers (predominantly male) were less affected – as frontline construction work continued after only a short pause.

Laing O’Rourke stressed that it remained committed to recruiting more women and to provide additional opportunities for them to develop into senior roles – in line with its commitment for 50-50 gender ratio among staff by 2033.

In the UK, the company’s graduate intake this year was 56% male and 44% female, the summer industrial placements cohort was 50:50, and the 2021 professional apprentices intake was 45% female.

“These are recruitment improvements that Laing O’Rourke is committed to maintaining, acknowledging they may drive short-term increases in the UK gender pay gap,” it said.

