Genesis Homes recruits construction director

David Graziano

Over his 34-year career to date, David Graziano is reckoned to have been involved in the building of tens of thousands of new homes across the northwest.

He has worked in management roles for Redrow, Miller Homes and more recently as head of construction at Bellway Homes Manchester since 2022.

“The time felt right for a new challenge,” he said, “and this is an opportunity I’m really excited about. I’m a fan of the Genesis Homes product and its specifications, and I was really impressed with managing director Nicky Gordon’s ambitions to grow the business.”

He continued: “What is core to Genesis Homes is its overall brand and making sure all its developments are consistent, and that customer satisfaction and industry standards are always achieved. This is something vital to me as I will move heaven and earth to make sure I deliver what I set out to. There is nothing more satisfying in the role than seeing the delight on the faces of your customers receiving the keys to their new home after you have turned a piece of land into a desirable place to live.”

Managing director Nicky Gordon said: “Attracting somebody with such a high level of expertise, experience and knowledge of working in the construction industry is a major milestone in the Genesis Homes journey.

“David is one of the best in the business and we are excited about seeing how he can help drive up standards across the whole team with his leadership capabilities and great eye for detail.

“I’m so proud of how quickly Genesis Homes has developed over the years, and I’m looking forward to seeing how far we will grow now that we have enlisted the services of somebody as esteemed as David.”

Based in Penrith, Genesis Homes turned over £20m last year.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk