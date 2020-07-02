GF Tomlinson starts Solihull housing scheme

CGI of the development

The works involve the construction of four mixed-use apartment blocks at Blythe Valley Park – where developer IM Properties is establishing a residential community next to its existing business park.

Crest Homes and Bloor Homes have also been working on the residential phase since 2018 and continue to progress at the site, with the delivery of up to 750 new homes.

Blythe Valley Park is a 1.2 million sq ft development, surrounded by 122 acres of parkland. The construction of the neighbourhood centre is intended as its focal point, connecting the residential and commercial community.

The new housing development is expected to complete in spring 2021, providing 48 one and two-bedroom flats, 12 of which will be managed in partnership with Bromford Homes to offer affordable housing.

Two of the ground floor buildings will be for retail use and will include an eatery and community convenience store.

GF Tomlinson managing director Andy Sewards said: “We’re thrilled to be working with IM Properties to create an integral new element of the sustainable, mixed-use scheme at Blythe Valley Park, which is delivering a significant number of new homes and jobs to boost the local economy. This is an exciting project to add to our residential portfolio and we’re looking forward to handing over in 2021.”

Richard Knight, technical director of IM Properties strategic land division, IM Land said: “The new neighbourhood centre is a significant investment for IM Properties and will help further cement the strong community feel at Blythe Valley Park. We are very happy to have GF Tomlinson on board working with us to deliver this scheme.”

