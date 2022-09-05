GGR to host lifting group meeting

GGR's premises in Haddenham

The Industry Lifting Lead AP Group was formed in 2015 by Skanska UK lead appointed person David Borley to industry best-practice and collaboration.

An open invitation has been issued to anyone interested in safe lifting to attend a meeting in Haddenham, Buckinghamshire, on Thursday 29th September 2022.

Topics will focus on aspects of lifting, loading and lowering, including new and improved methods of working and areas of innovation.

The event is being hosted by GGR Group, which is sponsoring the meeting along with Skanska.

Attendees will have the opportunity to tour GGR’s facilities and see demonstrations of glass vacuum lifters, glazing robots, mini spider cranes and other specialist lifting equipment.

Register by 16th September at forms.office.com/r/BQd5sQuYap#

