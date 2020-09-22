Glasgow consults on public transport network

It has published a consultation document that addresses multiple challenges facing the city. A webinar will take place tomorrow (23rd September) and there will be series of digital workshops over the course of the forthcoming six-week consultation period.

Glasgow aiming to become carbon neutral by 2030 but transport accounts for a third of the carbon emissions produced by the city. Changes are therefore required to how people get about the city if the net zero target is to be achieved.

A transport policy simulator has been created, which will allow people to allocate points to the issues that matter to them and help create a picture of the city's priorities.

Councillor Anna Richardson, city convener for sustainability and carbon reduction, said: “A modern, resilient and sustainable transport system is at the heart of any successful city, and Glasgow is no exception. How easily we can move around the city is of fundamental importance to people as it affects where we live, our life chances, our health and our overall climate.

"The transport strategy will be key to how we move ahead as a city and will direct the investment that will help improve our environment, tackle inequalities and support the economy. There will be difficult choices to be made but the consultation document sets out the challenges the city cannot afford to ignore.

"The choices made as part of the development of the new transport system will have a direct impact on Glasgow and the people who live here for many, many years to come. It is in interests of everyone with a stake in the future of the city to join the public conversation and have their say on the transport strategy. “

The public conversation will inform three distinct plans - a Glasgow Transport Strategy for the overall city, a City Centre Transformation Plan and a new Liveable Neighbourhoods Plan.

Policies will be created in support of these three plans with four major themes put forward for discussion - priority for people, not vehicles; better, cheaper integrated transport systems; people-friendly, inclusive neighbourhoods and city centre and cleaner and low-carbon transport.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk