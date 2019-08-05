Gleeds helps police building works framework

Gleeds was initially brought in to advise on the administration of the Metropolitan Police building works framework. Gleeds drew up key performance indicators (KPIs) and criteria for measuring them.

In its new role, Gleeds will now be responsible for the independent assessment of these KPIs and the provision of associated reporting to an executive committee, consisting of representatives of both the police force and its framework suppliers.

This contract runs from 1st August 2019 for 12 months.

Gleeds chief executive Graham Harle said: “Since our appointment in February last year Gleeds has been working closely with the Metropolitan Police Service and its stakeholders to devise a simple yet innovative performance management system which meets the needs of the framework.

“I am delighted that our success to date has resulted in a further appointment which will see our advisory services team provide training, detailed reporting templates and dashboards to support the Met in effectively measuring behavioural performance, as well as the more traditional ‘hard’ deliverables as it strives to develop its estate over the coming years.”

