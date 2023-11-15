Glencar breaks ground on Ilkeston industrial park

New Stanton Park has outline planning permission for 2.6m sq ft of industrial units

Glencar’s project is to build facilities for parcel courier DX Group to use as a regional base.

The site is the 200-acre New Stanton Park development that is going up in Ilkeston, off junction 25 of the M1.

Construction of the DX warehouse started in October 2023 and the building is expected to take 24 weeks to erect, with practical completion by early April 2024..

New Stanton Park has outline planning permission for the construction of 2.6m sq ft of industrial/warehouse units from 11,000 sq ft up to 1,068,00 sq ft.

CGI of courier firm DX's new hub

Glencar managing director Pete Goodman said: “We are very happy to have been appointed by new customer Verdant Regeneration on what will be the first development to come out of the ground at this brand new strategically located development site which has been a long time in the planning.

“This development has been designed with sustainability at the core which when combined with large amounts of amenity and green space at New Stanton Park will see fishing ponds, rural walkways and cycle tracks all enhanced to link the site and wider communities.”

