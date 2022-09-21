Glencar lands third Firethorn contract

CGI of Barnsley 340, to be built on the Gateway 36 industrial park, just off the M1 near Barnsley

The 24-acre logistics site development, being marketed as Barnsley 340, becomes Glencar’s third project for Firethorn, following similar jobs in Erith and Peterborough.

Work on the site starts later this year and is scheduled for completion in spring 2023. It is targeting a BREEAM “Excellent” rating and is being built as net-zero carbon in construction.

Firethorn Trust development director Paul Martin said: “As the market continues to experience pent-up demand for modern logistics space, and the region benefits from ongoing inward investment, we are confident that the Firethorn specification will unlock the full potential of the site, bringing wider economic and employee benefits into the area.

“We are very happy to once again be partnering with Glencar having seen the excellent work and innovation they are undertaking for Firethorn elsewhere at our development sites in Erith and Peterborough.”

Glencar regional managing director Pete Goodman said: ““We look forward to getting started on this project and delivering a first class outcome to the net zero in construction benchmark specification which is rapidly becoming the new norm in the sector.”

