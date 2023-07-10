Glencar wins £32m Aylesford scheme

CGI of the new warehouses

Property developer Wrenbridge and investor Bridges Fund Management have awarded Glencar a £32m contract to add 302,844 sq ft of industrial floor space to the Click Aylesford development site.

The works will see construction of six industrial warehouse buildings, completed in shell form with finished open plan offices at first floor. Construction of the development is due to start in July and is expected to take 52 weeks.

Glencar operations director Greg Wright said: “Repeat business is the best business, and we are very pleased to once again be working in partnership with our long standing and much valued customer Wrenbridge, and its partner Bridges Fund Management, to deliver this fantastic new industrial development at Little Preston in Aylesford.

“We are also currently on site with Wrenbridge and Bridges Fund Management at Lily House, Basingstoke, and we have previously delivered a five-unit industrial scheme for Wrenbridge – The Bridge in Dartford – which once again demonstrates the strength of our partnership and supply chain.

“We look forward to working with the team onsite including KAM, Chetwoods, and Sweco and delivering a great new facility for this important customer.”

