Glencar wins its first data centre

CGI of the LHR21 data centre

The new LHR21 facility is to be built for Vantage Data Centers at its second London campus.

The 194,000 sq ft data centre will be six storeys high and produce an expected 20MW of output to serve various businesses and enterprises that deliver online data services.

Glencar’s specialist data centre team is preparing to start construction in the next few weeks on 1.2-acre campus, with completion expected in early 2025.

It is working with builder services contractor Essex Services Group (ESG) on the project.

Chief executive Eddie McGillycuddy said: “Securing this project with Vantage Data Centers is a real milestone for Glencar as we enter the data centre space. Many of our team have a wealth of experience in this sector but it is our first major scheme under the Glencar banner and Vantage has been an incredible partner since day one.”

He added: “Our involvement through the planning and pre-construction phase, coupled with our in-depth knowledge of highly-specialist industrial, pharmaceutical and temperature-controlled facilities such as this, has enabled us to bring forward an effective programme to deliver this scheme”

Glencar said that the new facility would have “the most state-of-the-art electrical equipment to ensure maximum efficiency and reliability, advanced cooling systems designed to be climate independent while also being environmentally responsible, and physical and electronic security systems, including industry-leading security management”.

