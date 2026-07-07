Global acquires majority stake in Prism

Andy Sutherland (Prism) and Gordon Farmer (Global)

The Aberdeen-based company, founded by Andy Sutherland with a team of 40, are the creators of Prism Apps, project management software widely adopted by companies operating across the energy sector. They also provide a range of consultancy services covering project management, planning, estimating and risk management.

Global’s investment will help drive the next stage of growth at Prism as it evolves its technology and seeks to roll out its services and software further, targeting the renewable, infrastructure, data centres, nuclear, utilities and defence sectors.

Prism Energy founder and director, Andy Sutherland and his team will remain in position as part of the investment.

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