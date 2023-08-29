Global to build SSEN warehouses

CGI of the planned Invermness warehouse

SSEN Transmission has chosen Global Infrastructure for the design and construction of storage facilities in Dundee and Inverness.

The two 7,500 sqm warehouses – at the Claverhouse East Industrial Estate in Dundee and Inverness Airport Business Park (IABP) in the Highlands – will support the expansion and maintenance of the electricity network in the area.

They will have will have heavy lifting facilities, bunded areas for oil filled plant, bespoke storage areas, office and welfare areas for staff and solar photovoltaic (PV) panels.

Global Infrastructure has recently started work on the Inverness facility. Works in Dundee will begin in January 2024. The projects have a combined duration of 62 weeks.

SSEN Transmission project manager John Baillie said: “The new sites will provide us with state of the art facilities which will support us to effectively manage and maintain the high-voltage electricity transmission network, helping us drive towards delivering a network for net zero. It is an exciting time for SSEN Transmission as we continue to expand across the north of Scotland, building an electricity transmission network to help tackle the climate emergency by connecting and transporting Scotland’s vast renewable resources to where it is needed most.”

Global Infrastructure is part of Roy MacGregor's Global Energy Group.

