GM and Komatsu collaborate on hydrogen truck

Komatsu’s 930E mining truck that will be powered by Hydrotec fuel cells

Komatsu is putting its weight behind hydrogen fuel cells as a low carbon alternative to diesel engines as it can package large quantities of energy onboard a vehicle without compromising payload carrying capacity.

Mining trucks like the Komatsu 930E, which has a nominal payload of 290 tonnes, typically operate at a single mine throughout their life, which simplifies the challenges of sizing and deploying an effective hydrogen refuelling infrastructure to service a vehicle fleet.

Komatsu’s fuel cell-powered mining trucks will provide an additional route to decarbonisation beyond battery-trolley or battery- static charging systems, without the need for additional charging infrastructure within mines.

GM and Komatsu intend to test the first prototype Hydrotec-powered mining vehicle in the mid-2020s at Komatsu’s Arizona Proving Grounds (AZPG) research and development facility. This vehicle will be powered by more than two megawatts of GM’s Hydrotec power cubes.

“Finding new ways to power the equipment our customers need to do the vital work of mining and construction is a critical part of our commitment to supporting a more sustainable future,” said Dan Funcannon, vice president of North America engineering and development for Komatsu. “This is essential work that requires cross-industry collaboration, and we are excited to be working with GM on this important solution for a haulage offering without tailpipe emissions.”

Charlie Freese, executive director of General Motor’s Global Hydrotec business, added. “At GM, we believe fuel cells can play an integral role in a zero-emissions future, helping to electrify heavier duty applications, beyond passenger vehicles. Mining trucks are among the largest, most capable vehicles used in any industry, and we believe hydrogen fuel cells are best suited to deliver zero emissions propulsion to these demanding applications.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk