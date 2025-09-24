GMI breaks ground on Telford school expansion

Left to right for ground breaking are Paul Roberts (LCT), Cllr Shirley Reynolds, school principal Julia Bravo, Paul Jones (LCT), Jack Carey (GMI) and Adam Taylor (GMI)

GMI Construction Group has broken ground on a scheme to expand Queensway Academy in Telford with a new building for pupils with special educational needs.

The new 1,533 sqm facility is going up alongside the existing Queensway North site at Hortonwood. Scheduled for completion in July 2026, it will allow Queensway to consolidate its provision on a single site by bringing together students currently based at Queensway South in Dawley. Once the move is complete, the Dawley site will be repurposed for use by Kickstart Academy.

The new building will feature accessible and flexible spaces for teaching key stages 2, 3 and 4, with specialist classrooms for science, food technology, art, design technology and music. Covered outdoor areas will also support practical subjects such as construction skills, horticulture and forest learning.

Learning Community Trust chief operating officer Paul Jones said: “This is hugely important to the Trust as it will offer high-quality accommodation for the Queensway campus and outstanding facilities for vulnerable children across Telford and Wrekin.”

Adam Taylor, GMI’s Midlands regional director, added: “This is GMI’s first school project in the Midlands, making it a fantastic opportunity to showcase our capabilities. With construction now underway, we look forward to working closely with the LCT and the wider stakeholders to bring this ambitious vision to life.”

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