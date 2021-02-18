GMI sets its sights on the northeast

GMI Construction divisional managing director Lee Powell (right) with contracts manager Mike Kershaw (left)

GMI Construction has its headquarters in Leeds and offices in Manchester and Birmingham. It is now looking for office space in the Tees Valley and an additional office on Tyneside is under consideration.

GMI has started recruiting quantity surveyors and project managers in the region and promises further job opportunities.

The company has grown strongly in recent years, taking turnover from £25m in 2013 to £132m in 2019. It dipped back a little to £120m in 2020 amid the Covid pandemic but maintains growth momentum. It is looking to the northeast for the next phase of its growth.

Divisional managing director Lee Powell said: “We have identified a potential pipeline of commercial and public sector projects in the northeast worth in excess of £360m and are committed to making a success of our expansion into the region.

“Since GMI was formed [in 1986], it has grown to become a well-established, successful building and construction services company with a track record of delivering award-winning projects. We are confident we will bring the expertise and experience of the projects we already deliver already across the north and the midlands to our clients here in the northeast.”

