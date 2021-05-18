GMI starts second phase of Thorpe Park Leeds

Representatives from the contractor, developer and end-user tenant gather on site to celebrate the start of works

Developer Scarborough Group International (SGI) hopes that the 133,118 sq ft building, which is pre-let to credit management company Lowell, will set a new benchmark in workplace design.

GMI expects to complete the building by September 2022, ready for the tenant to start its Cat-B fit-out works before relocating in 2023 from two sites at Leeds Valley Park.

The building, designed by architect Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher, will have seven storeys above ground and two levels of underground podium parking and amenity below. It represents phase two of the business park masterplan.

Lee Powell, divisional managing director of GMI Construction Group, said: “We are delighted to start on site with our next significant project at Thorpe Park Leeds as we maintain our long-term and trusted partnership with SGI to deliver phase two. The scale of delivery is considerable and as principal contractor we are excited to be working closely with the entire delivery team to build the biggest single office building in Leeds out-of-town history.”

