GMI starts Sheffield’s £27m spec office scheme

Representatives from the project team along with local dignitaries met on site to mark the official ground-breaking on 11th June 2021

‘Endeavour’ is the fourth and final phase of Sheffield Digital Campus and is currently the biggest speculative office development under way in the city centre.

Developer Scarborough Group International (SGI) has contracted GMI Construction to build the eight-storey, 62,862 sq ft Grade A office building.

Scheduled to be completed by the end of summer 2022, the fully funded development is the final of four buildings on the Sheffield Digital Campus site. The previous three – Electric Works, Ventana House and Acero – have all been let and subsequently sold to investors.

SGI head of commercial Adam Varley said: “GMI Construction is a trusted long-term partner on the project and, together with our design consultants CJCT Architects, they have helped us to evolve the building in line with the future of workspaces.”

GMI divisional managing director Lee Powell said: “It is the last parcel of land on this prime site and so there are tight constraints on space for construction but our experience in delivering the other buildings on site allows us to apply value engineering to complete within the 71 weeks schedule.”

