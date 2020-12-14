GMI wins £70m Thorpe Park expansion

Thorpe Park is growing

Scarborough Group International (SGI) has secured planning consent from Leeds City Council for the development of a 133,118 sq ft headquarters building in addition to a nearby 60,000 sq ft building that was approved earlier this year.

With site preparation now started at Thorpe Park, it has appointed GMI Construction to build both of them. The gross development value is £71m. The contract value was not disclosed.

Adam Varley, head of commercial assets at Scarborough Group International, said: “We are excited to be making progress with our plans at Thorpe Park Leeds which will transform the location and act as a catalyst to create the largest and most attractive out of town mixed use community in the region.

“Indeed, with over £100 million already invested, through our joint venture partners Legal & General Capital, into new infrastructure and the exemplary The Springs Leeds retail and leisure destination, together with confirmation of a dedicated new railway station on site, the building blocks are already in place for the evolution of what was regarded as an office destination into a brand new mixed use community in East Leeds.”

Further investment will also be made into the surrounding landscape as Redrow continues to develop new homes at the park.

The phase two development at Thorpe Park Leeds (which is at junction 46 of the M1) was enabled following a £162m investment from Legal & General Capital in 2015, paving the way for 1.35 million sq ft of mixed use expansion. It has also enabled the delivery of the first section of the East Leeds Orbital Road (ELOR), being built by Balfour Beatty, connecting north and east Leeds to junction 46 of the M1.

Together with a new East Leeds Parkway railway station, the Department for Transport is investing £270m in infrastructure in this part of Leeds.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk