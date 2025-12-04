Go-ahead for Bam's £140m Cardiff station upgrade

Artist's impression of the remodelled north concourse

Design and build contractor Bam Nuttall will start work next year on modernising Cardiff Central station, putting in a larger concourse to increase capacity and passenger flow.

The scheme to improve the station is being led by Transport for Wales (TfW), with the investment of up to £140m being provided by the Department for Transport, Cardiff Capital Region and the Welsh government. Full business case proposals have now been approved by all parties.

TfW chief commercial officer Alexia Course said: “The approval of the full business case gives us the green light to forge ahead with our plans to deliver much needed enhancements to Cardiff Central station. The investment of up to £140m means we can deliver improvements to the station to make it fit for a capital city and sustain future growth, providing a better experience for our station customers.

“Working with our design and build contractor, we can now move forward with the start of construction works next year.”

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