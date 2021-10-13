Go-ahead for Dagenham Docks housing

CGI of the scheme

The development is designed to provide a catalyst for the regeneration of South Dagenham.

Subject to signing a Section 106 agreement, Inland Homes has clearance to 380 homes plus 930 sqm of commercial space.

Construction is anticipated to start on site in 2022 although Inland Homes has yet to decide whether to deliver the scheme directly or via a partnership contract.

This is the second scheme for which Inland Homes has received approval for in the London Borough of Barking & Dagenham, with 325 units at Merrielands currently under construction through Inland Partnerships on behalf of Clarion Housing Group.

It has also submitted two further planning applications, for 364 units plus 2,500 sqm of commercial space across two sites. A decision on these two applications is expected in early 2022.

Inland Homes chief executive Stephen Wicks said: "Inland has worked closely with the borough and local landowners on our plans for the site and the approval – in less than one year since our first pre-application discussions – demonstrates Inland's skill and expertise in securing planning consent on key brownfield sites."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk