Go-ahead for Galliford’s £115m Melton bypass

CGI of the new road

Galliford Try will build a 7.1km single carriageway road between the A606 Nottingham Road at the northwestern edge of Melton Mowbray to the A606 Burton Road in the south, crossing Scalford Road, Melton Spinney Road, A607 Thorpe Road and B676 Saxby Road to Burton Road.

The scheme will create new junctions with the radials on its route and provide crossings over the railway line and the River Eye.

The Department for Transport has now approved the full business case submitted by Leicestershire County Council and signed off £49.5m of government money for the scheme. The county council is stumping up £51.7m and £14m is coming from private sector developer contributions, through community infrastructure levy (CIL) and Section 106 agreements.

Councillor Deborah Taylor, deputy leader of Leicestershire County Council, said: “Shorter journey times and reliability are absolutely crucial in securing new business investment, and this new road is vital to support the future growth of the Melton economy. I’m very pleased that, by approving our full business case, the government recognises the importance of this road with the award of this hugely significant funding.”

Roads minister Richard Holden said: “For too many years, Melton has been plagued by disruptive and polluting traffic congestion which has made it difficult to reach its historic town centre, grow our economy, and savour its delicious pork pies and Stilton cheese. That’s why we’re investing nearly £50m to boost local connectivity and tackle congestion, supporting more than 3,400 jobs to help Britain’s ‘rural capital of food’ truly reach its full potential.”

The council’s consulting engineer for the project is Aecom. WSP wrote the full business case.

Galliford Try was appointed through the Midlands Highway Alliance Plus (MHA+) and the Medium Schemes Framework (MSF3).

