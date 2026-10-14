Goldbeck to build Cardiff Bay car park

The planned Atlantic Wharf car park, courtesy of Rio Architects

The Atlantic Wharf multi-storey car park on Hemingway Road will provide 900 spaces over six levels. It is designed to support a wider transformation of the area, as part of the Atlantic Wharf masterplan. It is expected to play a central role in supporting increased footfall, improved accessibility and future development.

The project will be delivered as a full design and build contract, with Goldbeck responsible for the detailed design, manufacture and installation of the structure.

The six-storey facility will feature two external ramps and a full deck configuration, alongside comprehensive external works including hard and soft landscaping. The architectural design will incorporate a distinctive naturally anodised twisted fin façade, developed to provide both visual impact and integration with the surrounding environment.

Arup and Rio Architects supported a coordinated approach to both engineering performance and architectural quality. The car park will feature a significant provision for electric vehicle charging alongside integrated photovoltaic panels and battery storage systems.

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