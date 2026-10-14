  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

14 October 2026

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Construction
  3. Goldbeck to build Cardiff Bay car park

Goldbeck to build Cardiff Bay car park

8 hours Cardiff Council has chosen Goldbeck Construction to deliver a new 900-space car park, with external design from Arup and Rio Architects.

The planned Atlantic Wharf car park, courtesy of Rio Architects
The planned Atlantic Wharf car park, courtesy of Rio Architects

The Atlantic Wharf multi-storey car park on Hemingway Road will provide 900 spaces over six levels. It is designed to support a wider transformation of the area, as part of the Atlantic Wharf masterplan. It is expected to play a central role in supporting increased footfall, improved accessibility and future development.

The project will be delivered as a full design and build contract, with Goldbeck responsible for the detailed design, manufacture and installation of the structure.

The six-storey facility will feature two external ramps and a full deck configuration, alongside comprehensive external works including hard and soft landscaping. The architectural design will incorporate a distinctive naturally anodised twisted fin façade, developed to provide both visual impact and integration with the surrounding environment.

Arup and Rio Architects supported a coordinated approach to both engineering performance and architectural quality. The car park will feature a significant provision for electric vehicle charging alongside integrated photovoltaic panels and battery storage systems.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »