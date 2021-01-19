Gorrel places £10m of orders

Gorrel's investment includes Volvo L180H HL log handlers

It is the biggest investment that the company, part of Walters Group, has ever made as it plans a 15% fleet expansion this year.

Orders have been placed with Volvo, Caterpillar and Sennebogen dealers for machines to work in timber handling, waste handling, port services as well as aggregate and quarry services.

General manager Nigel Chilcott said: “We are looking forward to receiving the first tranche of equipment in February 2021 which will range from Caterpillar 908 shovels, that will operate in ship holds, to Volvo L180H HL log handlers. We are also excited to be purchasing our first Sennebogen log handling pick & carry machines, and also arriving shortly will be the Volvo L50H to L120H and Caterpillar 926H to 950H loading shovels in various aggregate and waste rehandling configurations.”

Gorrel was originally founded by Stig Torbjorn Gorrel in 1985 and in 2011 was acquired by the Walters Group and incorporated as Gorrel Equipment Solutions Ltd. Its website claims that it is “the UK’s leading plant hire company”, although with assets of around £11m, this boast cannot be based on size.

