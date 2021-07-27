Gracewood appoints commercial manager

Jason Smith

Jason Smith joins Gracewood from Berkeley Homes and brings 20 years’ experience in quantity surveying, management and commercial planning.

Most recently, he was commercial manager for Berkeley’s Kidbrooke Village development in southeast London, managing 19 surveyors and responsible for the cost control of the £1bn regeneration project.

He has previously worked with many of the national housebuilders including Bellway Homes, Fairview and Lovell Partnerships and with main contractors Mansell, Crispin & Borst.

His appointment comes as Gracewood begins work on the largest airspace development scheme in the UK, building 142 new homes on the roofs of Eric Estate in Mile End.

“I am incredibly excited about assisting Gracewood Group at a time of growth,” he said. “It is great to bring my cost management skills to a company that is open to alternative methods of construction, and one interested in challenging projects like at the Eric Estate. We are already looking at several interesting new sites and different methods of construction such as light gauge steel frames.”

Managing director Daniel Grix said: “Jason will bring his expert eye of procurement to our projects ensuring each one is using the best fit for purpose methods and materials. His commercial sense will ensure Gracewood Group moves with the times and help us to transform cities from the ground up.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk