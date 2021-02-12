Graham picked for Glasgow office revamp

The contract with management consultant Solutino involves revamping 6 Atlantic Quay (6AQ), a multi-storey property built in 2003. The project will deliver more than 69,300 sq ft of premium office space spanning over seven floors. Real estate investment management consultant Solutino advised and managed the acquisition of the building in 2018.

The development is designed to suit either single or multi occupancy in Glasgow’s international financial services district (IFSD), which is home to finance and technology companies such as Barclays, JP Morgan and BT.

Core elements of the works package include a CAT A fit-out and upgraded mechanical, electrical and plumbing services, alongside the construction of 14 car parking spaces – two of which will have charging facilities for electric-vehicles. Graham will also revamp the lobby and create a new secondary entrance on to York Street. In addition, the project will also feature integrated security systems with speed gates and lifts providing potentially contactless entry from the lobby to floors above.

Neill Gillespie, Graham contracts director, interior fit-out, said: “6 Atlantic Quay is a signature project for Graham in Scotland, offering high-calibre office space to attract blue-chip clients in the sought-after location in Glasgow’s IFSD. Demand for premium office space in Glasgow city centre is high and collectively, the design, location and desirability of 6AQ presents it as a significant opportunity for potential occupiers in this competitive marketplace.”

Graham is delivering the project in partnership with Hollis (project manager), Gardiner & Theobald (cost manager), Cooper Cromar (architect), Hulley & Kirwood (M&E design) and Clancy Consulting (structural engineers).

Solutino managing director Roger Tan said: “The record of Graham and its consistency in delivering high quality projects on time and to budget stood out for us. We are looking forward to working in partnership and returning 6AQ to the top of the premium office market in Glasgow.”

