Graham picked for Stratford PBSA

The development at 14 Marshgate Lane will deliver 321 student bedspaces in one of east London's fastest growing and best-connected neighbourhoods, with Pudding Mill Lane Docklands Light Railway station situated just 100 metres from the main entrance.

Designed to support modern student living, the development will provide a mix of cluster accommodation and self-contained studios, alongside a range of amenities including shared kitchen, dining and social spaces, as well as a gym and games rooms for residents.

The ground floor will also provide 294 sq m of commercial space dedicated to artists' studios and workspace, helping to support the area's thriving creative community.

The project will also deliver new infrastructure improvements, including a new road and enhanced pedestrian and cycle access from the site's northern elevation, further strengthening connections with the surrounding neighbourhood.

Pat O'Hare, regional director at Graham, said: “Stratford continues to attract significant investment and has established itself as a major destination for education, innovation and culture. This scheme responds to growing demand for high-quality student accommodation while creating an environment that supports wellbeing, encourages community and contributes positively to the wider area.

“Working in partnership with Gamuda Land UK Limited and the wider project team, we look forward to bringing forward a development that will become an important addition to Stratford's evolving landscape.”

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