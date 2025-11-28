Graham starts on £50m Bristol school build

Stakeholders break ground

Graham and the school have formally marked the start of works on a new secondary school for 1,600 pupils from across east and central Bristol.

It will initially be for 11 to 16 year olds, but the addition of a sixth form is planned post-occupation.

The scheme includes a new main building on Silverthorne Lane, within the Temple Quarter Enterprise Zone, and the conversion of a listed boiler shop into a sports hall. The site was previously one of the largest steel works in Europe.

The new academy building is scheduled to open in September 2027.

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