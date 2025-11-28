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24 June 2026

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  3. Graham starts on £50m Bristol school build

Graham starts on £50m Bristol school build

28 Nov 25 John Graham Construction has broken ground for the new Oasis Academy Temple Quarter in Bristol.

Stakeholders break ground
Stakeholders break ground

Graham and the school have formally marked the start of works on a new secondary school for 1,600 pupils from across east and central Bristol.

It will initially be for 11 to 16 year olds, but the addition of a sixth form is planned post-occupation.

The scheme includes a new main building on Silverthorne Lane, within the Temple Quarter Enterprise Zone, and the conversion of a listed boiler shop into a sports hall. The site was previously one of the largest steel works in Europe.

The new academy building is scheduled to open in September 2027.

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MPU

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