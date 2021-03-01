Graham wins £56m Nottingham PRS scheme

The development is designed by Franklin Ellis Architects

Graham is building the private rented sector (PRS) development of 348 apartments on Queens Road next to Nottingham railway station for Blocwork LLP, a 50:50 joint venture between Network Rail and Bloc Group.

As previously reported, listed residential landlord Grainger is paying £55.6m to forward fund and acquire the development.

The building, designed by Franklin Ellis Architects, will provide 197,250 sq ft over 10 floors. Construction is expected to completed in April 2023

Graham regional director Ronan Hughes said: “Grainger is universally recognised as one of the leading providers of build to rent accommodation, so we are looking forward to working with them and the wider project team to bring this development forward.”

