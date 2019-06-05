Graham wins Kirkcaldy hospital contract

It will help develop the design proposals before starting on the construction, which is due for completion in March 2022.

The project at Victoria Hospital will be the largest capital scheme that NHS Fife has undertaken since the new hospital wing was built in 2012. It will facilitate the orthopaedic department’s move out of the hospital’s old tower block – it is the last in-patient department housed there.

The centre will have three operating theatres, 34 beds and an out-patient facility.

Carol Potter, NHS Fife director of finance, said: “The appointment of Graham will allow us to develop our design proposals through to a fully costed appraisal, with the supporting business case due for consideration by Scottish government later this year. We are looking forward to working in partnership with Graham to deliver this transformational project.”

Graham framework director Chris MacLeod said: “We are privileged to be working with NHS Fife and its stakeholders in the development of the new state-of-the-art elective orthopaedic centre and in equipping it to offer the highest quality of care to the region and beyond for years to come. We look forward to the successful completion of this important project for one of Scotland’s most progressive NHS boards.”