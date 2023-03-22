Green light for £2.5bn two-year housing retrofit drive

The Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund and Home Upgrade Grant are expected to result in improvements to more than 115,000 homes.

Local authorities, providers of social housing and charities have been awarded £630m from phase two of the latest stage of the Home Upgrade Grant; £778m will be provided through the latest wave of the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund. An additional £1.1bn in match funding for social housing is being provided by local authorities, providers of social housing and charities to bring the total investment to £2.5bn.

The money will be used to fund energy-saving measures ranging from insulation to new windows.

On top of this, a further £409m has been granted through the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme to reduce the energy bills of public sector buildings such as schools and hospitals.

The funding will be rolled out from April 2023 to upgrade homes over the next two years.

According to the newly-formed Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, the work could support 20,000 jobs in the construction and housing maintenance sectors.

Energy efficiency minister Lord Callanan said: “The UK is truly a world-leader when it comes to reducing carbon emissions and the progress we’ve made over the last decade has been remarkable. But we can’t rest on our laurels and must continue to drive forward progress, setting a standard for other countries to follow.

“Reaching net zero means considerable action from the public sector as well as private sector. Through the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme funding allocation announced today, we are empowering public bodies to save the taxpayer hundreds of millions while packing a punch on our ambitious and necessary climate goals.”

Energy UK chief executive Emma Pinchbeck said: “Improving the energy efficiency of Britain’s draughty homes and buildings is the best way to cut energy bills permanently, while also boosting the UK’s energy security and reducing carbon emissions.

“Today’s announcement will rightly prioritise those who need support the most like low- income households, social housing and public buildings. Industry will work with government to build on these vital schemes and to remove any barriers that prevent households and businesses from saving money on their bills by reducing heat loss and conserving energy.”

Who's getting what

Here are the successful bids for the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund wave 2.1, rounded to the nearest £100,000.

Ashford Borough Council £5,100,000

Basildon District Council £3,100,000

Birmingham City Council £24,800,000

Blackpool Borough Council £2,600,000

Broadland Housing Association £9,000,000

Cambridge City Council £2,300,000

Central Bedfordshire Council £2,200,000

Cheshire Peaks & Plains Housing Trust £2,500,000

City of York Council £1,000,000

Clarion Housing Association £49,000,000

Colchester Borough Council £1,000,000

Connexus Homes £1,600,000

Cornwall Council £1,800,000

Cottsway Housing Association £1,300,000

Coventry City Council £23,900,000

Crawley Borough Council £6,800,000

Cross Keys Homes £1,700,000

Dacorum Borough Council £300,000

Doncaster Council £3,200,000

Dartford Borough Council £1,700,000

Eden District Council £5,100,000

Epping Forest District Council £1,600,000

Exeter City Council £1,500,000

Fairhive Homes £2,800,000

Flagship Housing Group £4,800,000

Folkestone and Hythe District Council £2,600,000

Golding Homes £1,400,000

Greater Manchester Combined Authority £37,000,000

GreenSquareAccord £12,000,000

Haig Housing Trust £2,600,000

Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council £1,400,000

Homes Plus Limited £3,500,000

Hull City Council £1,800,000

Islington and Shoreditch Housing Association £2,600,000

Lambeth Self Help Housing Association £1,200,000

Leeds City Council £900,000

Lincolnshire Housing Partnership £8,100,000

Liverpool City Region Combined Authority £31,700,000

Local Space £900,000

London & Quadrant Housing Trust £27,400,000

London Borough of Barnet £2,900,000

London Borough of Brent £1,300,000

London Borough of Camden £3,600,000

London Borough of Croydon £1,100,000

London Borough of Hackney £4,500,000

London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham £5,100,000

London Borough of Harrow £2,100,000

London Borough of Hounslow £4,300,000

London Borough of Islington £3,100,000

London Borough of Lewisham £3,000,000

London Borough of Southwark £3,600,000

Longhurst Group £6,300,000

Medway Council £1,000,000

Metropolitan Housing Trust Limited £9,000,000

Milton Keynes Council £22,700,000

Moat Homes Limited £6,400,000

Network Homes Limited £9,800,000

Newcastle City Council £6,900,000

Newham Council £1,800,000

North East Derbyshire District Council £8,200,000

North Tyneside Council £1,200,000

Notting Hill Genesis £8,100,000

Nottingham City Council £47,200,000

NSAH (Alliance Homes) £1,100,000

Octavia Housing £1,500,000

Optivo (now Southern Housing) £8,300,000

Oxford City Council £2,600,000

Paragon Asra Housing £1,200,000

Peabody Trust £25,000,000

Phoenix Community Housing Association (Bellingham and Downham) Limited £1,100,000

Plymouth City Council £7,100,000

Raven Housing Trust £1,700,000

Red Kite Community Housing £1,200,000

Royal Borough of Greenwich £5,300,000

Rugby Borough Council £1,100,000

Sanctuary Housing Association £40,400,000

Settle Group £14,100,000

Soha Housing Limited £1,700,000

South Cambridgeshire District Council £1,700,000

South Derbyshire District Council £900,000

South Holland District Council £3,600,000

South Kesteven District Council £3,400,000

Southampton City Council £2,000,000

Southend-on-Sea City Council £1,200,000

Southern Housing Group (now Southern Housing) £2,000,000

Sovereign Housing Association £9,400,000

St Albans City and District Council £8,500,000

Stevenage Borough Council £2,600,000

Stonewater Limited £9,100,000

Stroud District Council £6,200,000

Swindon Borough Council £1,500,000

Tees Valley Combined Authority £32,400,000

Thanet District Council £4,300,000

The Guinness Partnership £3,000,000

The Riverside Group £12,700,000

Three Rivers District Council £2,200,000

Together Housing Association £9,500,000

Vivid Housing Limited £4,600,000

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council £2,800,000

West Lancashire Borough Council £1,800,000

West Midlands Combined Authority £17,800,000

West Northamptonshire Council £1,200,000

West of England Combined Authority £28,400,000

West of England Combined Authority £9,300,000

West Yorkshire Combined Authority £14,700,000

Westminster City Council £4,800,000

Winchester City Council £500,000

Wokingham Borough Council £300,000

