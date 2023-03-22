Green light for £2.5bn two-year housing retrofit drive

The Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund and Home Upgrade Grant are expected to result in improvements to more than 115,000 homes.
Local authorities, providers of social housing and charities have been awarded £630m from phase two of the latest stage of the Home Upgrade Grant; £778m will be provided through the latest wave of the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund. An additional £1.1bn in match funding for social housing is being provided by local authorities, providers of social housing and charities to bring the total investment to £2.5bn.
The money will be used to fund energy-saving measures ranging from insulation to new windows.
On top of this, a further £409m has been granted through the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme to reduce the energy bills of public sector buildings such as schools and hospitals.
The funding will be rolled out from April 2023 to upgrade homes over the next two years.
According to the newly-formed Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, the work could support 20,000 jobs in the construction and housing maintenance sectors.
Energy efficiency minister Lord Callanan said: “The UK is truly a world-leader when it comes to reducing carbon emissions and the progress we’ve made over the last decade has been remarkable. But we can’t rest on our laurels and must continue to drive forward progress, setting a standard for other countries to follow.
“Reaching net zero means considerable action from the public sector as well as private sector. Through the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme funding allocation announced today, we are empowering public bodies to save the taxpayer hundreds of millions while packing a punch on our ambitious and necessary climate goals.”
Energy UK chief executive Emma Pinchbeck said: “Improving the energy efficiency of Britain’s draughty homes and buildings is the best way to cut energy bills permanently, while also boosting the UK’s energy security and reducing carbon emissions.
“Today’s announcement will rightly prioritise those who need support the most like low- income households, social housing and public buildings. Industry will work with government to build on these vital schemes and to remove any barriers that prevent households and businesses from saving money on their bills by reducing heat loss and conserving energy.”
Who's getting what
Here are the successful bids for the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund wave 2.1, rounded to the nearest £100,000.
- Ashford Borough Council £5,100,000
- Basildon District Council £3,100,000
- Birmingham City Council £24,800,000
- Blackpool Borough Council £2,600,000
- Broadland Housing Association £9,000,000
- Cambridge City Council £2,300,000
- Central Bedfordshire Council £2,200,000
- Cheshire Peaks & Plains Housing Trust £2,500,000
- City of York Council £1,000,000
- Clarion Housing Association £49,000,000
- Colchester Borough Council £1,000,000
- Connexus Homes £1,600,000
- Cornwall Council £1,800,000
- Cottsway Housing Association £1,300,000
- Coventry City Council £23,900,000
- Crawley Borough Council £6,800,000
- Cross Keys Homes £1,700,000
- Dacorum Borough Council £300,000
- Doncaster Council £3,200,000
- Dartford Borough Council £1,700,000
- Eden District Council £5,100,000
- Epping Forest District Council £1,600,000
- Exeter City Council £1,500,000
- Fairhive Homes £2,800,000
- Flagship Housing Group £4,800,000
- Folkestone and Hythe District Council £2,600,000
- Golding Homes £1,400,000
- Greater Manchester Combined Authority £37,000,000
- GreenSquareAccord £12,000,000
- Haig Housing Trust £2,600,000
- Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council £1,400,000
- Homes Plus Limited £3,500,000
- Hull City Council £1,800,000
- Islington and Shoreditch Housing Association £2,600,000
- Lambeth Self Help Housing Association £1,200,000
- Leeds City Council £900,000
- Lincolnshire Housing Partnership £8,100,000
- Liverpool City Region Combined Authority £31,700,000
- Local Space £900,000
- London & Quadrant Housing Trust £27,400,000
- London Borough of Barnet £2,900,000
- London Borough of Brent £1,300,000
- London Borough of Camden £3,600,000
- London Borough of Croydon £1,100,000
- London Borough of Hackney £4,500,000
- London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham £5,100,000
- London Borough of Harrow £2,100,000
- London Borough of Hounslow £4,300,000
- London Borough of Islington £3,100,000
- London Borough of Lewisham £3,000,000
- London Borough of Southwark £3,600,000
- Longhurst Group £6,300,000
- Medway Council £1,000,000
- Metropolitan Housing Trust Limited £9,000,000
- Milton Keynes Council £22,700,000
- Moat Homes Limited £6,400,000
- Network Homes Limited £9,800,000
- Newcastle City Council £6,900,000
- Newham Council £1,800,000
- North East Derbyshire District Council £8,200,000
- North Tyneside Council £1,200,000
- Notting Hill Genesis £8,100,000
- Nottingham City Council £47,200,000
- NSAH (Alliance Homes) £1,100,000
- Octavia Housing £1,500,000
- Optivo (now Southern Housing) £8,300,000
- Oxford City Council £2,600,000
- Paragon Asra Housing £1,200,000
- Peabody Trust £25,000,000
- Phoenix Community Housing Association (Bellingham and Downham) Limited £1,100,000
- Plymouth City Council £7,100,000
- Raven Housing Trust £1,700,000
- Red Kite Community Housing £1,200,000
- Royal Borough of Greenwich £5,300,000
- Rugby Borough Council £1,100,000
- Sanctuary Housing Association £40,400,000
- Settle Group £14,100,000
- Soha Housing Limited £1,700,000
- South Cambridgeshire District Council £1,700,000
- South Derbyshire District Council £900,000
- South Holland District Council £3,600,000
- South Kesteven District Council £3,400,000
- Southampton City Council £2,000,000
- Southend-on-Sea City Council £1,200,000
- Southern Housing Group (now Southern Housing) £2,000,000
- Sovereign Housing Association £9,400,000
- St Albans City and District Council £8,500,000
- Stevenage Borough Council £2,600,000
- Stonewater Limited £9,100,000
- Stroud District Council £6,200,000
- Swindon Borough Council £1,500,000
- Tees Valley Combined Authority £32,400,000
- Thanet District Council £4,300,000
- The Guinness Partnership £3,000,000
- The Riverside Group £12,700,000
- Three Rivers District Council £2,200,000
- Together Housing Association £9,500,000
- Vivid Housing Limited £4,600,000
- Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council £2,800,000
- West Lancashire Borough Council £1,800,000
- West Midlands Combined Authority £17,800,000
- West Northamptonshire Council £1,200,000
- West of England Combined Authority £28,400,000
- West of England Combined Authority £9,300,000
- West Yorkshire Combined Authority £14,700,000
- Westminster City Council £4,800,000
- Winchester City Council £500,000
- Wokingham Borough Council £300,000
