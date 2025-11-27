Green light for Marlow Studios

Marlow Studios is designed by Wilkinson Eyre Architects

Proposals for Marlow Film Studios were initially turned down by Buckinghamshire County Council but after a public inquiry earlier this year the government has given the go-ahead.

The plan is for the development of a £750m film production campus, designed by Wilkinson Eyre Architects, to be built in a former quarry and landfill on the A404 near Marlow.

Marlow Studios chief executive Robert Laycock said: "We are very pleased with the decision by the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government to approve our planning application for Marlow Studios.

"The determination is a real vote of confidence in the UK and in its creative industries. This is a meaningful decision for anyone who believes in the UK’s future, our nation’s creative genius, and our unmatched capability to inspire the world.

"For Buckinghamshire, this is a powerful vote of confidence in the coming generations. Regenerating a poorly landfilled site to enable new careers and pass on exceptional skills in this world-beating British industry is the right decision.

"It’s a signal to investors who aim for high quality development, done in the right way, through outstanding design that brings sustainable opportunities and benefits to their community. The decision is clear in its assessment that Marlow Studios will attract global investment, help the UK maintain its competitive creative edge, and will strengthen the West London film cluster.

"We know that Marlow Studios will be a media campus like no other – offering the world’s creative businesses a bespoke facility, leading in emerging technology and design that drives creativity and storytelling.

"The global creative sector is growing fast, with a pace of change that is driving new investment. New platforms, new technology, including AI and new ways of telling stories require a different approach. Marlow Studios will be the campus that drives creative collaboration for the coming era.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk