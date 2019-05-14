Green light for Waterbeach new town

Waterbeach new town

The 290-hectare Ministry of Defence site is entirely brownfield and is three miles from the Cambridge Science and Business Parks.

The planning application was submitted jointly by developer Urban & Civic and the secretary of state for defence and in February 2017. The land will remain in majority ownership of the MoD, administered by Defence Infrastructure Organisation. Urban & Civic is the DIO’s development manager, with right to draw down land.

As well as 6,500 new homes, the plans include four new schools, a health centre, shopping areas, a park & ride facility and 24 hectares of parks and playing fields.

Formal planning approval remains subject to completing the associated Section 106 agreement. Urban & Civic said this was ‘well progressed’.

The developer said that it would now get going with further preparatory works and expects initial major infrastructure work to start before the end of 2019. The current programme anticipates first occupation of new homes on the site during 2022.