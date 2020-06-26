Green light given for £15m Barrhead retail park

Andy Richardson

East Renfrewshire Council has given the green light for the London & Scottish Developments scheme at Glasgow Road in Barrhead. Construction is set to start next year.

London & Scottish Developments plans to construct the retail park on 7.63 acres of the site. The council will retain a four-acre plot for further development.

The 64,000 square feet development will include a Lidl, a B&M and two drive-throughs, one of which will be a Burger King, as well as a number of smaller retail units.

“This is fantastic for Barrhead - it will bring significant new jobs and extend the range of retail on offer within the town,” said East Renfrewshire Council leader Tony Buchanan. “The site has been derelict for 15 years since the factory stopped operating. Thanks to Glasgow City Region City Deal funding we have been able to prepare the land for development and look forward to seeing it transformed into a thriving shopping location through this agreement. London & Scottish has a solid track record in delivering these types of project and it will be exciting to see it regenerated.”

London & Scottish development director Andy Richardson said: “We are delighted to have secured planning consent for this major investment, which will create between 190 and 210 retail jobs as well as numerous construction roles. We intend to start construction on site in early 2021 and to open later in the year with a retail provision that complements the existing town centre offer. The Barrhead site represents the latest in a series of successful retail developments. We have previously completed retail parks at Cowdenbeath, Aviemore, Cumbernauld and Paisley.”

