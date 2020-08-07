Greenwich awards £300m modular housing deal

CGI of Ideal's modular houses (Image: Cosmoscube)

The Royal Borough of Greenwich in London has appointed local builder A&E Elkins to deliver council homes using modular construction under the ACA TAC-1 term alliance form of contract.

A&E Elkins is leading an alliance with Liverpool-based manufacturer Ideal Modular Homes and architect Shed KM to deliver up to 750 affordable rent council homes across 60 sites in the first phase.

The project will run for five years with the possible extension of a further five years. If it runs the full term, delivering 1,500 homes, the indicative contract value is £300m.

The alliance says that all the homes will be carbon positive.

A&E Elkins managing director Ray Elkins said: “A&E Elkins is delighted to be part of the alliance to support the Royal Borough of Greenwich in their quest to provide high quality, affordable homes that exceed carbon zero standards and reduce fuel poverty for local communities. A&E Elkins believes the council is setting a precedent that should be the standard for all new build homes.”

Ideal’s modular homes take just four days to be manufactured and eight hours to set up on site. The first of these homes for council tenants is expected to be on site before the end of this year.

Greenwich councillor for housing Anthony Okereke said: “Employing modular techniques as part of our Greenwich Builds programme is allowing us to quickly deliver the high quality and sustainable council homes so badly needed in our borough. With plans for construction on 750 new homes to be underway by 2022, we're excited to be at the forefront of delivering innovative zero-carbon council properties, making good on Royal Greenwich's commitments to tackling both the housing crisis and climate change."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk