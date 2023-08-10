Ground stabilised for Ardersier Port redevelopment

  1. Instagram
Thu August 10 2023

12 hours Civil engineering contractor O’Keefe has completed ground improvement works for a port development near Inverness.

O'Keefe used a Wirtgen WR250 soil stabiliser
The owner of the site, Haventus, is redeveloping the 450-acre Ardersier Port as an energy transition facility to serve offshore wind farms and other energy projects.

Ardersier, a former North Sea oil and gas fabrication yard, closed in 2001.

O’Keefe has carried out extensive cement stabilisation works to create a 1.5km-long haul road ready for the main construction works.

Using a German-built Wirtgen WR250 soil stabiliser, O’Keefe has mixed approximately 1,500 tonnes of cement into the sandy soil and spread a 150mm layer of crushed concrete over the top. The cemented crush concrete offers a more robust layer as stabilised material is not a wearing course.

Soil stabilisation, using either lime or cement, is a well-proven method of transforming unstable cohesive soils into a stiff granular texture capable of bearing dynamic and static loads.

Brian Doogue, O’Keefe’s soil contracts manager, explained: “Cement stabilisation allows us to use site-won material rather than bring in thousands of tonnes of expensive aggregate. It’s cheaper and more environmentally-friendly.

“We built the haul road to a precise design, with a camber in the middle to shed water. The road consists of cement-stabilised soil to a depth of 300mm with a layer of crushed concrete bringing the total depth to 450mm.”

Preparatory works began last year with site visits and testing soil samples. O’Keefe’s soil engineering specialists then designed a mix to suit the site conditions.

“There is no water supply on site, but we’re right by the sea, so we designed a recipe that can cope with the salt in the water,” said Brian Doogue.

Work on the soil improvement began in late May and was completed in mid-July, two weeks ahead of schedule.

As well as the Wirtgen machine, O’Keefe used an articulated dump truck to carry materials and a Caterpillar D6 bulldozer with GPS machine control to profile and level the road surface. The finished surface was compacted with a 16-tonne single-drum vibrating roller.

“We finished early and everything is done, bar the plate load testing, which is happening now,” added Mr Doogue.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

