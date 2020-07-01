Groundforce consolidates brands

Groundforce is already Vp’s division that supplies propping, shoring and ground engineering equipment. Now Groundforce Attachments will be new name for several of the company’s machinery attachments businesses.

The new division will align pile cropper specialists Mr Cropper, attachments division Sandhurst and piling equipment supplier Piletec.

Key functions of all three have been centralised within the one Groundforce division.

Groundforce Attachments director James Burchell said: “This move has been many months in the making. Customers will benefit from our teams vast experience and knowledge across the ranges of products under a collective brand, giving us the opportunity to further build our relationships with our customer across various sectors.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk