Groundforce Shorco launches a standard excavation design tool.

Developed by Groundforce’s technical, sales and marketing teams, this easy to use programme provides customers with a simple step-by-step process in obtaining standard solutions for their excavation requirements, with access available 24/7 on mobile devices and desktops directly from the Groundforce website.

All designs created are then made available for the customer to access in the Groundforce Technical Library and fully integrated with the Groundforce Shorco sales team, so they can assist with any element of the design.

Andrew Lowe, Head of Engineering Design said: “With construction projects run to tight budgets and timescales, contractors are constantly looking for efficiencies. By creating YourSolution, it allows our customers to be able to quickly specify our excavation support equipment with confidence. With it’s easy to use interface, YourSolution takes the user through a straightforward step-by-step process, to quickly generate a fully documented temporary works design in line with the requirements of BS5975.

“With YourSolution, our customers have quick access to our suite of standard solutions 24/7, which also makes it ideal for out of hours emergency works. I’m tremendously proud of the system that our team have developed and am confident that our customers will recognise the benefits that YourSolution will bring to their organisation.”

