Groundworker scorched by petrol fire

On 24th June 2020, a 26-year-old groundworker employed by Kent County Surfacing Ltd was working on a new residential development in Ramsgate, Kent when a co-worker used petrol to accelerate a bonfire. The groundworker was unaware of this and after he was instructed to light the bonfire, he was engulfed in flames as the petrol vapour ignited. The worker suffered serious burns and underwent two skin graft operations to his left hand, left arm, left side of torso and both his legs.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that the company had failed to appropriately supervise operatives and failed to provide them with the appropriate information and instruction, so far as is reasonably practicable to ensure work was carried out without risks to health or safety.

At Folkestone Magistrates on 10th October 2022, Kent County Surfacing Ltd of Mariners View, Deal, Kent, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulations 15 (8) of the Construction (Design & Management) Regulations. It was fined £10,000 and ordered to pay costs of £7,333.42.

HSE inspector Ross Carter said after the hearing: “The operative’s injuries are life changing and could have easily been fatal. This serious incident and devastation should have been avoided if those in control of the work provided the appropriate supervision, information and instructions to their workers.”

