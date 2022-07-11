Growth for Graham as turnover nears £1bn

Graham’s results for the year to 31st March 2022 show revenue up nearly 18% to £948m (2021: £808.1m) and pre-tax profit up 54% to £19m (2021 - £12.1m). The corresponding profit before tax margin improved from 1.5% to 2%.

To compare with results before the covid pandemic hit, in the year to March 2020 Graham made £11.3m pre-tax profit on £853m turnover. While

The group started the current financial year with a record work pipeline of £1.9bn and £127m cash at bank, up from £118.9m over the year. Graham said that this had enabled it to improve its supplier payment statistics, although it is still averaging 38 days to pay invoices and 16% took longer than 60 days.

Each business unit – building, civil engineering, interior fit-out, facilities management and investment projects – remained profitable throughout the year, the company said.

Group chief executive Andrew Bill said: “Graham is pleased with these latest published accounts, which demonstrate our commitment to strong and sustainable financial growth in the face of considerable economic challenges for the construction industry and wider society. We have adopted a pragmatic, sensible and selective approach to winning work, coupled with a focus on risk management. Real collaboration with our clients and partners, based on trust and transparency, has also been central to realising our Group objectives. It goes without saying that the immense efforts of our staff, supply chain and subcontractors, who continue to innovate and strive for excellence, is the platform that underpins our continued high performance.”

